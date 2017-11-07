Altar nagliyab; bahay natupok, 5 patay

Limang miyembro ng pamilya ang nasawi nang lamunin ng apoy mula sa nagliyab na altar ang kanilang bahay sa San Francisco, Agusan del Sur, Lunes ng gabi, ayon sa pulisya. Limang miyembro ng pamilya ang nasawi nang lamunin ng apoy mula sa nagliyab na altar ang kanilang bahay sa San Francisco, Agusan del Sur, Lunes ng gabi, ayon sa pulisya. Nasawi ang negosyanteng si Kim Abelita, 42; misis niyang si Lilibeth; at mga anak nilang sina Kim Linde, 11; Kim Marivic, 7; at Kim Rianna, 3, ayon sa ulat ng Caraga regional police. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-11 sa Purok 4, Brgy. 3. Lumabas sa imbestigasyon ng Bureau of Fire Protection na nag-umpisa ang sunog sa altar ng bahay, kung saan may napabayaang kandilang may sindi. Mabilis kumalat ang apoy dahil gawa sa light materials ang bahay. Pawang mga tulog ang mga Abelita nang maganap ang insidente, ayon sa ulat. Narekober ng mga tauhan ng BFP-San Francisco ang bangkay ng mga nasawi matapos maapula ang apoy alas-11:35. Bukod sa mga nasawi, nagdulot din ang sunog ng di bababa sa P300,000 halaga ng pinsala sa ari-arian.

