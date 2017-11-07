Kotse sumirko; 4 patay, 2 sugatan

Apat katao ang nasawi at dalawa ang nasugatan nang rumampa sa gutter at sumalpok sa puno ang sinakyan nilang kotse sa Roxas City, Capiz, Martes ng umaga, ayon sa pulisya. Apat katao ang nasawi at dalawa ang nasugatan nang rumampa sa gutter at sumalpok sa puno ang sinakyan nilang kotse sa Roxas City, Capiz, Martes ng umaga, ayon sa pulisya. Dead on arrival sa ospital ang mga pasaherong sina Johnbert Chingo, 29; Patrick James Llave, 20; at Jomer Baes, 20; sabi ni PO3 Alladin Talaban, traffic investigator ng Roxas City Police, nang kapanayamin ng Bandera sa telepono. Binawian ng buhay ang isa pang pasaherong si Bryan Macalintal, 21, habang nilulunasan, aniya. Naka-confine at nilulunasan pa ngayon ang driver ng kotse na si Gurparkash Singh, at isa pang pasaherong si Joy Gico, 22. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-2:40, malapit sa hilera ng mga restaurant, bar, at beach resort sa Brgy. Baybay. Minamaneho ni Singh ang itim na Mitsubishi Mirage (ABS-3623) patungong hilaga, nang rumampa ito sa gutter at sumalpok sa mga puno ng niyog. “While going north, allegedly, ‘yung gulong ng sasakyan ay nag-ramp sa gutter, tapos sa sobrang bilis di na na-kontrol ng driver, bumangga sa puno ng niyog. Sa sobrang lakas ng pagbangga, natumba ‘yung puno, tapos umikot ‘yung sasakyan at tumilapon sa labas yung mga sakay,” ani Talaban. Lumabas sa imbestigasyon na nanggaling sa inuman ang mga sakay ng kotse at pauwi na nang maganap ang insidente. “Allegedly galing sila sa isang happy hour, nag-inuman, at itong driver nga ay confirmed na under the influence of liquor,” ani Talaban.

