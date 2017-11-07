Quantcast

MRT nasira sa ika-7 araw na sunod

5:06 pm | Tuesday, November 7th, 2017

 SA ika-pitong sunod na araw, nasira ang tren ng Metro Rail Transit 3 ngayong araw.
  Alas-6 ng umaga ng masira ang tren ng MRT sa North Avenue station south bound. Pinababa ang mga pasahero matapos na magkaroon ng technical problem ang tren.
    Noong Lunes ay limang beses nasira ang tren ng MRT.
    Samantala, sinabi ni Eastern Samar Rep. Ben Evardone na dapat ay ipakita ng Department of Transportation ang plano nito matapos na kanselahin ang maintenance contract ng Busan Universal Rail Inc.
    “DoTr should show and convince the public that  MRT  3 will not further deteriorate its services without a maintenance provider. Now that BURI  has vowed to question the termination  in court, the legal tussle between the two parties might drag on for months or years which may put  MRT  3 services is jeopardy,” ani Evardone.
    Ayon kay Evardone dapat ay hindi inalis lamang ang BURI para makapasok ang pinapaborang kompanya.
      Habang hindi pa naibibigay sa iba ang kontrata, ang gobyerno muna ang bahala sa maintenance service.
    “The question is: are there competent technical people that can immediately takeover the maintenance of MRT 3? Second, how long can the government procure all the necessary parts needed to maintain MRT 3 given the very tedious procurement process under Republic Act 9184, or the procurement law.”
      Sinabi ni Evardone na umaasa ang mga pasahero na gaganda ang serbisyo ng MRT at hindi lalala.

