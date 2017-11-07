Quantcast

Pagtaas ng pasahe sa MRT, LRT wag payagan-solon

By

4:54 pm | Tuesday, November 7th, 2017

mrt-lrt

Umaasa ang Bayan Muna na maglalabas na ng desisyon ng Korte Suprema kaugnay ng kanilang petisyon laban sa pagtataas ng pamasahe sa Metro Rail Transit at Light Rail Transit noong 2015.

    Sinabi ni Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate na malinaw na hindi gumanda ang serbisyo lalo na sa MRT sa kabila ng pagtataas ng pamasahe na ipinatupad ng nakaraang administrasyon.
    “Instead of improving the services, for instance the MRT service worsened with 3 to 4 daily glitches, with some even endangering the lives of passengers,” ani Zarate.
    Sinabi ni Zarate na dapat ay dinggin ng Supreme Court ang kanilang kahilingan na ibaba ang pasahe.
    “We are calling the SC to resolve the said case the soonest,  especially our prayer of returning the  fare to its previous rates and for the accumulated funds from the fare hike to be returned to MRT and LRT commuters through discounted fare like what the SC did with the Meralco overcharging in 2013.”
    Dagdag pa ni Zarate ang MRT ay kumita ng P2.2 bilyon pero gumastos lamang ng P1.8 bilyon noong 2014. Ang LRT naman ay kumita ng P2.5 bilyon at gumastos lamang ng P1.03 bilyon.

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.

Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94





TODAY'S ISSUE OF BANDERA

Advertisement