Pagtaas ng pasahe sa MRT, LRT wag payagan-solon

Umaasa ang Bayan Muna na maglalabas na ng desisyon ng Korte Suprema kaugnay ng kanilang petisyon laban sa pagtataas ng pamasahe sa Metro Rail Transit at Light Rail Transit noong 2015.

Sinabi ni Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate na malinaw na hindi gumanda ang serbisyo lalo na sa MRT sa kabila ng pagtataas ng pamasahe na ipinatupad ng nakaraang administrasyon.

“Instead of improving the services, for instance the MRT service worsened with 3 to 4 daily glitches, with some even endangering the lives of passengers,” ani Zarate.

Sinabi ni Zarate na dapat ay dinggin ng Supreme Court ang kanilang kahilingan na ibaba ang pasahe.

“We are calling the SC to resolve the said case the soonest, especially our prayer of returning the fare to its previous rates and for the accumulated funds from the fare hike to be returned to MRT and LRT commuters through discounted fare like what the SC did with the Meralco overcharging in 2013.”

Dagdag pa ni Zarate ang MRT ay kumita ng P2.2 bilyon pero gumastos lamang ng P1.8 bilyon noong 2014. Ang LRT naman ay kumita ng P2.5 bilyon at gumastos lamang ng P1.03 bilyon.