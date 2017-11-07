P6.4B shabu shipment iniimbestigahan ng Ombudsman By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Nagsasagawa ng fact-finding investigation ang Ombudsman kaugnay ng P6.4 bilyong halaga ng shabu na pinalabas sa Bureau of Customs na iniuugnay sa Davao group. “The Office of the Ombudsman has created a panel to conduct a fact-finding investigation into alleged anomalies in the release of P6.4 billion worth of Methamphetamine hydrochloride or “shabu,” through the green lane of the Bureau of Customs. The release was allegedly facilitated by public officials who were identified by Customs broker Mark Ruben Taguba II,” saad ng pahayag na inilabas ng Ombudsman. Sinabi ng Ombudsman na ang imbestigasyon ay alinsunod sa pahayag ni Pangulong Duterte para sa isang independent probe matapos na isangkot dito ang kanyang anak na si Davao Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte at kanyang manugang an si Manases Carpio. Si Taguba ay ipinatawag sa Senado at Kamara de Representantes kung saan sinabi niya na ang Davao group ang nilalapitan upang mabilis na makalabas ang mga kargamento sa BoC. Siya ang nagproseso at naglabas ng kargamento na naglalaman ng 604 kilo ng shabu. Noong nakaraang buwan ay sinabi ni Duterte na hahayaan niya ang mga independent agencies na magsagawa ng imbestigasyon. “Who would believe if I investigate my son and my son-in-law? You? Can you investigate your mother and father? I leave it to the independent agencies,” ani Duterte.

