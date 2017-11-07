Epal na basher supalpal kay Kris: 31 years na akong nagbabayad ng tax!



IDIOCY reared its ugly head when a basher of Kris Aquino unwittingly showed his ignorance.

“Balitang tatakbo raw sa senate dis coming 2019 election at mag-file ka raw ng ITR April 15, 2018. Is that true?” said one basher.

Although she probably finds the rant reeking of ignorance, still, Kris, cool and collected, made patol and said, “Regardless of your negativity I need to still find the patience to patiently reply to you. I (or to be more precise my accountants) have been FILING my ITR (in other words paying my taxes) since I started earning income when I was 15 years old.

“I am now 46, so that means I have been paying my taxes as a RESPONSIBLE Filipino for 31 years. Well meaning ito – mag research muna bago mag comment para wag magmukhang clueless.”

It appears na ang intindi ng basher ay filing of the ITR is synonymous to filing her candidacy. With that mindset, na-bash ang netizen.

“Para sa mga boplaks ITR means income tax return. Ang shushonga!!!! Sayang lang ginastos na pang tuition ng mga magulang nyo sa inyo. Kaloka!!!”

“Grabe ang daming shonga! Mag-aral kayo para hindi kayo masupalpal ni Kris!”

“Kalowka!! HINDI ALAM NI BASHER ANG ITR!! Lolololol!”

“Just goes to show na shungang basher na nga, di pa taxpayer. The nerve!”

“Pwede naman maging mangmang pero magalang pero kung wala ka na ngang alam at marami ka pang kuda eh nakakairita na talaga! These bashers wala ng ginawa kundi mag post ng negativity sa socmed pero walang mga laman talaga ang mga utak eh!”