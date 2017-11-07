Rico J may inamin tungkol sa relasyong John Lloyd-Ellen By Jun Nardo Bandera



Feeling ni Rico J. Puno, may kinalaman siya kung bakit nagkalapit sina John Lloyd Cruz at Ellen Adarna. Kasama niya kasi ang dalawa sa sitcom niya sa Channel 2 at may nagtanong sa kanya kung sina Lloydie at Ellen na nga. “Sinabi ko ‘yon kay John Lloyd. Wala naman siyang sinabi. Tapos, ‘yun na nga, bigla kong nabalitaan na silang dalawa na. Hayaan na lang natin sila,” saad ni Rico nang makausap namin sa presscon ng Dec. 2 concert niya sa The Theater ng Solaire, ang “Tatak Rico J: A Tribute To 40 Years of the Total Entertainer.” Bakasyon sa nasabing sitcom si Rico. On and off ang paglabas niya sa programa dahil na rin konsehal siyang muli sa Makati City. Sa taping ng sitcom siya inatake na naging dahilan upang isagawa sa kanya ang heart bypass. “Akala ko, tapos na ako nu’n. Noon lang talaga ako naoperahan. Natuwa naman ako at maraming nagbigay ng tulong kaya nga second life ko na ito,” sey pa ng Total Entertainer. Makikisaya sa selebrasyon ng kanyang 40 years sina Willie Revillame, Ogie Alcasid, Randy Santiago, Imelda Papin, Claire dela Fuente, Gloc 9 at Ai Ai delas Alas.

