Pauleen nanganak na sa panganay nila ni Vic Sigaw ni Bossing: 'Yun oh, makamandag pa rin ako!



NANGANAK na si Pauleen Luna-Sotto kahapon. Ito ang masayang in-announce ng asawang si Vic Sotto sa Eat Bulaga. “It’s a bouncing baby girl!” balita ni Vic. Nu’ng una, sinabihan ni Vic si Allan K na batiin niya si Pauleen. Eh, November din ang birthday ni Poleng kaya ang pagbati sa kaarawan ang ginawa ng TV host-comedian. Bitaw pa ni Bossing, “Makamandag pa rin ako! Ha! Ha! Ha!” Say pa niya, ibabahagi sa Eat Bulaga ang event na ‘yon sa buhay nilang mag-asawa. Two weeks ago sa EB, nagkaroon ng baby shower si Pauleen. Nagpaalam siya sa kanyang Instagram na sa 2018 na siya babalik sa noontime show. Wala ng iba pang detalyeng sinabi si Vic tungkol sa bagong silang na anak pati na kung saang ospital nagsilang si Mrs. Vic Sotto.

