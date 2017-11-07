Jolina may b-day pasabog sa Magandang Buhay ng ABS By Ervin Santiago Bandera

BACK-TO-BACK ang selebrasyong inihanda ng Magandang Buhay kay momshie Jolina Magdangal para sa kanyang kaarawan at ika-30 anibersaryo sa showbiz. Umarangkada na ang two-part special episodes para sa kanya na nagsimula kahapon kung saan binalikan niya ang kanyang pinagmulan sa industriya kasama sina momshies Karla Estrada at Melai Cantiveros. Mas naging exciting ang pagbabalik-tanaw sa sorpresang pagbisita ng kanyang mga kasamahan sa vocal group na 14K at Ang TV co-stars na sina Lindsay Custodio, Farrah Florer, Nikka Valencia at Antoinette Taus. Bumisita rin ang malapit na kaibigan ni Jolina na si Nikki Valdez at sinariwa ang mga pinagdaanan nila bilang magkaibigan mula noong sila ay teenager pa hanggang sa sila ay may kanya-kanya nang pamilya. Magpapatuloy ang mga pasabog ngayong umaga kasama sina Kyla, Jaya, Erik Santos, Jason Dy, asawa ni Jolina na si Mark Escueta at anak na si Pele. May isa ring big revelation din na hindi dapat palampasin ng mga manonood. Huwag palalampasin ang espesyal na episode ng Magandang Buhay ngayong umaga, 8 a.m. sa ABS-CBN o sa ABS-CBN HD (Skycable ch 167).

