Isabel Granada napakabait na anak at kaibigan, siguradong sa langit didiretso ang kaluluwa



LAST week ay puro win tayo sa mga international pageants. Back-to-back ang ating tagumpay – si Miss Philippines Karen Ivasco ang itinanghal na Miss Earth 2017 while Ms. Teresita “Winwyn” Marquez was crowned as the new Miss HispanoAmericano 2017 held in Bolivia.

May dalawa pa tayong runners-up, isa sa Miss Globe and one in another international pageant which slipped my mind. Kaya marami nga ang nagbibiro ngayon na baka ma-disqualify na tayo sa mga international beauty pageant dahil madalas na naman tayong win.

Nakakatawa naman ang ilang netizens, mapagbiro talaga. Ganu’n din naman ang Venezuela, USA and India, di ba? Madalas na winners din sila. Nagkataon lang na perfect candidates siguro ang naipapadala natin sa tamang pageants kaya tayo nakakalusot.

We win some, but we lose some too. Like this one – win tayo sa pageants but we lose some good souls. Una na rito ay ang napakabait at napakagandang angel ng Philippine showbiz na si Ms. Isabel Granada. She passed away a few days ago sa Qatar where she was confined for a few days.

Yes, I am also close to the beautiful girl Isabel Granada and her mom, Mommy Guapa to most of us, pero hindi naman kami as in super-close like our anak-anakang reporter na si Rommel Placente to her.

But I’d like to commend her and Mommy Guapa for their pure hearts and generosity and that charm that not much in this business have.

She’s such a bubbly girl – full of life and energy everytime I would bump into her. She’s very sweet but a livewire onstage, mind you. Very talented girl yet so humble. If you notice, she lived a very simple and happy life in this business – no intrigues, no kaaway, no ka-echosans. We seldom see clean stars like her.

And those magical eyelashes that always catch our attention and fit her to a T – sooo cute on her. I just came to realize that there are only a few Isabel Granadas in our crazy showbusiness. She may not be as big as Liza Soberano or Maine Mendoza but her presence during her prime was felt too. She’s one of a kind, sooo loved.

Realizing much na kung mabait ka noong buhay ka pa, millions mourn on your departure. This girl will be sorely missed by her friends and members of her family.

Definitely, she is now with the Lord, no question on that for that’s the prize she gets for being sooo good – first class flight direct to HEAVEN! We love you and we’ll always remember you, dear Isabel. Have a blessed trip. God bless your soul. Mwah!

Samantala, nakauwi na rin sa bansa si Mommy Guapa, ang anak, at ex-husband ni Isabel mula sa Qatar para asikasuhin naman ang kanyang burol.

Nais sana nilang magkaroon ng public viewing bago ang planong cremation. Kung hindi na magbabago ang plano, magsisimula na ang burol ngayong Huwebes.

q q q

Ang pangalawang loss on our part ay ang pagpanaw ng dear friend namin from way, way back pa na si Leo Yuson na kung tawagin namin ay si Bathala.

Itinext sa akin ni Nay Cristy Fermin ang pagpanaw niya and immediately ay tinawagan ko ang anak niya at ang sabi ay iuuwi sa Cabanatuan ang labi ni Bathala para doon iburol at ilibing.

Heart attack ang ikinamatay niya, ayon sa kanyang anak. Itinakbo raw niya ito sa Tanay General Hospital at nanatili ng dalawang oras doon bago nag-expire. Na-shock siyempre kami sa balita dahil we had so much beautiful memories with Bathala.

Magugulatin kasi iyan kaya nag-enjoy talaga ang mga friends namin kapag kasama siya. Ang saya pag kasama siya at maalaga pa. Iyon ang hindi namin makakalimutan sa kanya.

Ayan, we win some pero we also lose some. Ganyan talaga ang buhay. Hindi Pasko araw-araw – may Holy Week at Halloween ding sumisingit.