Concert ni Rain sa Pinas sa 2018 mas bongga, dagdag pasabog

Matutuloy pa rin ang concert ng Korean Prince Of Pop na si Rain sa Pilipinas. Ito ang siniguro ng mga producer ng “Rise 2 Shine Benefit Concert” matapos itong makansel noong Nov. 3.

Ayon sa singer na si Val John na isa ring Cultural Diplomat of the Korean Cultural Center, at kay Elena Castelltort ng Yeppunonnie, ang dalawa sa mga producer ng “Rise 2”, itutuloy pa rin nila ang concert ni Rain sa bansa sa 2018. Inaayos na raw nila ang schedule ng K-Pop superstar at magkakaroon uli sila ng official announcement para rito.

“All we wanted is to give a good show and we really want to give something sa mga kababayan natin sa Marawi. Kasi lahat naman ng kikitain ng concert na ito ay mapupunta lahat doon. Yes, we are disappointed, nalungkot, nanghinayang pero itutuloy namin ito,” sey ni Val.

Inamin din nina Val at Ellena na malaking halaga rin ang nawala sa kanila dahil sa cancellation ng concert, pero sa ngayon ang inaalala lang nila ay ang matuloy ito. Ipinangako ring ng dalawang producer na mas magiging bongga ang “Rise 2 Shine” dahil may mga inihahanda na rin silang sorpresa para sa mga manonood.

“Siyempre, maraming nagalit, na-disappoint, at nam-bash, kaya we are coming up with a much bigger show para sa kanila,” say pa ni Val.

Maaaring ma-refund ang mga ticket sa nasabing concert pero pwede pa ring gamitin kapag na-reschedule na ito.

Samantala, very soon ay magiging busy na rin si Val John sa promo ng kanyang bagong single, ang “Giliw” under Star Music. Umaasa rin siya na sa susunod na taon ay mabuo na rin ang kanyang first album.

Nakapag-release na rin ng dalawang kanta ang binatang singer nitong mga nakaraang taon na nag-hit din sa mga millennial, ang “Blow The Night Away” at “Ikaw Pa Rin”.