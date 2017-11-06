Suspek sa pagpatay sa driver ng Grab tukoy na ng Pasay police INQUIRER.net

NATUKOY na ng Pasay City Police ang suspek sa pagpatay sa driver-partner ng Grab na si Gerardo Maquidato Jr. Sinabi ni Supt. Gene Licud, assistant chief of police for operations na hinihintay na ang pagsuko ng 25-anyos na si Narc Delemios, na kilala rin bilang Nikolo o Miko. Inginuso si Delemios ng kanyang live-in partner, na si Giselle. Sa pahayag ni Giselle sa mga imbestigador, ginamit umano ni Delemios ang kanyang cell phone sa pagbu-book ng Grab ganap na alas- 7:15 ng gabi noong Oktubre 26 kahabaan ng F.B. Harrison st. Ihahatid dapat ang suspek sa isang mall sa Taguig City. Makalipas lamang ang kalahating oras, natagpuan na si Maquidato na patay at may tama ng bala sa likod ng ulo sa Bonanza st. sa Barangay 189. Sinabi ng testigo na bumaba ang isang lalaki sa Toyota Innova ni Maquidato at itinapon ang katawan ng biktima bago umalis. Napag-alaman na dati nang may warrant of arrest si Delemios at isang Jeric Lim kaugnay ng isang kasong murder noong 2014 na ipinalabas ni Judge Rolando How, ng Parañaque Regional Trial Court Branch 257 noong Pebrero 3, 2015.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.