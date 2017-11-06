MRT nasira ulit, maintenance contract ng BURI kinansela na By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Tatlong beses nasira ang tren ng Metro Rail Transit 3 kaninang umaga.

Ayon sa Service Status ng MRT, unang nasira ang tren alas-8:12 ng umaga. Pinababa ang mga pasahero sa Cubao statue south bound.

Alas-9:47 ng umaga ng masira ulit ang tren nito sa Magallanes station north bound. Pinababa ang mga pasahero na nag-abang muli ng masasakyang tren.

Nasira ito ulit alas-10:23 ng umaga at pinababa ang mga pasahero sa Santolan station south bound.

Samantala, umaasa si PBA Rep. Koko Nograles na magiging maayos na ang serbisyong MRT ngayong tuluyan ng kinansela ng Department of Transportation and maintenance contract ng Busan Universal Rail Inc.

“It’s better late than never,” ani Nograles na matagal ng kinukuwestyon ang maanomalya umanong kontrata ng BURI. “However, I think that after the termination, the DOTr should start running after those who were behind the anomalous contract. This is one big step in President Duterte’s fight against corruption.”

Sinabi ni Nograles na dapat suriin ng bagong maintenance contractor ng MRT ang mga Vehicle Logic Unit ng mga tren dahil inalis ng BURI ang mga orihinal na piyesa nito.

“Who took out the VLUs and who replaced them? Where are the original VLUs? These VLUs are a critical component of the entire MRT3 system and efforts to recover the original Bombardier VLUs should be in order,” ani Nograles.

