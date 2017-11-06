Tumbok Karera Tips, November 06, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (2) Choosey; TUMBOK – (1) Swerteng Lohrke; LONGSHOT – (6) Just Joe King

Race 2 : PATOK – (5) Escopeta; TUMBOK – (2) Smart Tyler; LONGSHOT – (3) Toinfinitynbeyond

Race 3 : PATOK – (7) L A Special; TUMBOK -(3) Dandelion; LONGSHOT – (4) Ayos Ba

Race 4 : PATOK – (6) Smooth Runway; TUMBOK – (3) Battleground; LONGSHOT – (1) Eccles Cake

Race 5 : PATOK – (2) Faithful Wife; TUMBOK – (6) Can’t Rule Out; LONGSHOT – (4) Etcetera

Race 6 : PATOK – (1) Silver Champ; TUMBOK – (6) Concert King/Bestman; LONGSHOT -(5) Minalim/Quarter Sawn

Race 7 : PATOK – (1) Queen Cheetah; TUMBOK – (4) Legionaire; LONGSHOT – (10) Iron Monk

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.