Tetchie Agbayani dinugo, pinagsabay ang showbiz at pagtuturo

HINDI na pala kinaya ng powers ni Tetchie Agbayani ang pagsabayin ang pagtuturo at pag-arte.

“At the moment po I am on hiatus,” she declared during the presscon for “Fallback” na pinagbibidahan nina Zanjoe Marudo and Rhian Ramos.

“Tumigil po muna ako sa pagtuturo because there was a time na ang dami-dami kong teleserye na ginawa. At literally ay dinugo ako nang pagsabayin ang pagtuturo at pagte-taping dahil alam n’yo naman ang oras ng taping, pa-morning-an. So, may mga incidents na mapa-pack-up ako ng 6 in the morning and then I just take off my make-up, wear maong and polo and go straight to school dahil ang aking first class noon ay 7:30 ng umaga tapos magle-lecture pa ako. Medyo mahirap maghukay ng utak kapag pa-morning-ang puyatan at walang tulugan.

“After a while, I have to make a choice and say, ‘wag na muna. Anyway, I’ve taught five years sa St. Joseph’s College. Now I’m just concentrating on my acting and taking care of my private life,” paliwanag niya.