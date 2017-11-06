Luis pinuri pa ng madlang pipol matapos hulihin ng MMDA officer ang personal driver; walang ‘kotong’ na naganap

ALL praises ang netizens kay Luis Manzano at sa MMDA officer na tinikitan ang kanyang driver dahil sa number-coding violation.

“Nakalimutan ng driver ko na coding kami, good job kay Sir MMDA, di humingi ng kahit na ano, or nagparamdam ng lagay. Good job Sir!” caption ni Luis sa kanyang Instagram photo ng MMDA officer habang ginawaga ang ticket violation ng kanyang driver.

Luis was praised for not throwing his weight around, for not making pakiusap na ‘wag silang ticket-an.

“It shows he has breeding he was really brought up well by his parents. We admired him when he gave a large amount of cash to help a cancer victim, he does this a lot of times he has a big big heart. God Bless.”

“That is what a good person is, this should be an example especially to those people who are in power and famous. Kudos to you Manzano, am sure Gov. Vi is so proud of you.”

“Kaya gustong gusto ko itong si Luis, napakabait at Well Breeding sya. napakaganda ng pagpapalaki ng kanyang mga magulang s kanya!!! Kudos to both of you Luis and Sir MMDA.”