‘Wala na tayong magagawa kung gustong wasakin ni Baron ang buhay niya!’ By Jobert Sucaldito Bandera

WAIT? Nasaan na nga ba ngayon si Baron Geisler? Wala na tayong balita sa kaniya after niyang makulong nang dahil sa panggugulo sa isang bar dala ng sobrang kalasingan. Nakalabas na ba siya? Nakapagpiyansa na ba? Parang sobrang tahimik na ang isyu sa kaniya ngayon. Kung nakalabas na siya, sana last offense na niya ito, I mean, sana tuluyan na siyang maging mabait. Pero wala naman tayong magagawa kung talagang gusto na niyang sirain ang buhay niya, di ba? Ang daming chance na ang ibinigay sa kanya pero waley pa rin.

