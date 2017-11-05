56 pamilya nawalan ng bahay matapos ang malaking sunog sa Iloilo City Inquirer

TINATAYANG 56 na pamilya o 224 indibidwal ang nawalan ng bahay matapos sumiklab ang napakalaking sunog sa Barangay Benedicto, Jaro District, Iloilo City kahapon.

Pansamantalang nanunuluyan ang mga nasunugan sa Jaro District Gymnasium.

Tinatayang 68 bahay ang natupok, samantalang apat na iba pa ang napinsala matapos ang sunog na nagsimula ganap na alas-3:40 ng hapon, na idindeklarang kontrolado ganap na alas-4:35 ng hapon.

Aabot sa 105 pamilya o 461 na indibidwal ang apektado sa sunog, ayon sa ulat ng social welfare and development office ng lungsod ganap na alas-11 ng umaga.

Nagsimula ang sunog sa ikalawang palapag ng bahay ni Reynaldo Ledesma at kumalat sa City Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

Aabot sa P4 na milyon ang halaga ng mga natupok na ari-arian, ayon sa CDRRMO.

Iniimbestigahan pa ng mga imbestigador ang pinagmulan ng sunog.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.