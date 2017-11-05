Libo-libo dumalo sa ‘Start the Healing’ rally sa Edsa

UMABOT sa 20,000 katao ang dumalo sa pagtitipon sa People Power Monument matapos ang panawagan ng Simbahan para sa “Start the Healing” ng bansa.

Pinamunuan ni Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas ang misa sa makasaysayan Edsa Shrine.

Ang kampanya ay bahagi ng panawagan ng Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) na itigil na ang mga pagpatay sa bansa.

Kabilang sa mga dumalo sa pagtitipon ay sina Sen. Franklin Drilon at Sen. Bam Aquino, dating Bayan Muna representatives Neri Colmenares at Teddy Casiño, at dating Presidential spokesperson Edwin Lacierda.

“Kapag hindi natin itinigil ang patayan, may sumpang parusa ang bayang pumapatay sa sariling kababayan,” sabi ni Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas sa kanyang homily.

Muling iginiit din ni Villegas na itigil na ang mga pagpatay para simulan ang “healing” sa bansa.

“Walang gobyernong forever. God lang ang forever. Power belongs to the people not the power-holder,” ayon pa kay Villegas.

Binigyan din ni Villegas ng pagpupugay ang mga biktima ng umano’y extrajudicial killings sa bansa, kabilang na ang 17-anyos na si Kian Loyd delos Santos.

“Kung totoong drug users kayo, tama na at magbago. May bukas pa,” sabi pa ni Villegas.