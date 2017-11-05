Misis ni Omar Maute naaresto sa  Iligan City

NAARESTO ng mga pulis ang misis na Indonesian ni Omar Maute matapos ang isinagawang raid sa isang inuupahang bahay sa Barangay Tubod, Iligan City kaninang umaga.

Nahuli si Minhati Midrais alyas Baby, 36, na kasama sa listahan ng Arrest, Search and Seizure Order (ASSO) 1 na ipinalabas ng Department of National Defense, ayon sa kay Senior Supt. Leony Roy Ga, Iligan City police chief.

Bukod kay Midrais, nasa kustodiya na rin ng mga pulis ang anim na mga anak ng mag-asawa, kabilang na ang apat na batang babae na may edad na 12, 10, 7 at 6, at dalawang lalaki na may edad 2 at siyam na buwan.

Narekober ng mga pulis ang apat na blasting caps, dalawang detonating cords at isang time fuse.

Paso na rin ang Indonesian passport ng suspek.

Idinagdag ni Ga base sa imbestigasyon, dumating si Madrais sa Pilipinas noong 2012.

“Based on her passport, she went to the country thrice between 2012 and 2016. When it (passport) expired in 2016, extend-extend na lang siya,” ayon kay Ga.

Sinabi ni Ga magkaklase sina Omar at Madrais sa Egypt.

“There are signs her children have been radicalized kasi kakaiba ang mga kilos. Palaging nagsa-sign ng ganyan (index finger is raised like that of ISIS),” sabi ni Ga.

Sinusiri na ang cellphone ni Madrais, ayon pa kay Ga.

Sinabi ng isa sa mga kapitbahay ni Madrais na si Jason (hindi tunay na pangalan), na napansin niyang lumipat ang pamilya sa kasagsagan ng operasyon sa Marawi.

“But they speak a different language. Even our Maranao neighbors could not understand them,” sabi ni Jason.