Pagtataas sa kontribusyon ng SSS ipagpaliban By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Dapat umanong ipagpaliban ng Social Security System ang pagtataas ng binabayarang kontribusyon ng mga empleyado at employer hanggat hindi natatapos ang stock trading na kinasasangkutan ng apat na mataas na opisyal nito. Dapat umanong ipagpaliban ng Social Security System ang pagtataas ng binabayarang kontribusyon ng mga empleyado at employer hanggat hindi natatapos ang stock trading na kinasasangkutan ng apat na mataas na opisyal nito. Ayon kay House committee on banks and financial intermediaries chairman Ben Evardone iimbestigahan ng kanyang komite ang umano’y paggamit ng mga opisyal ng SSS ng impormasyon na nakuha nila mula sa broker ng kompanya para kumita. “Dapat iklaro muna yung issue. In the meantime, i-postpone muna yung proposal na i-increase (ang kontribusyon),” ani Evardone. “Kapag naging clear na at na-convince na nila yung mga miyembro na okay naman talaga, yun ang panahon na dapat na mag-increase ng members’ contribution.” Plano ng SSS na itaas ang kontribusyon nito upang madagdagan ang pondo ng ahensya ay mapagsilbihan ang mga retiradong benepisyaryo. Sinabi ng SSS na walang pondo nito ang ginamit sa transaksyon ng mga sangkot na opisyal. Pero kung inirekomenda umano nila na mag-invest ang SSS batay sa rekomendasyon ng broker nito ay kumita sana ang kompanya. “Thus, they personally made profit out of such information, instead of the SSS (making the profit), which thus suffered loss of profitable investment opportunities,” ani Evardone sa kanyang ihahaing resolusyon. “In the meantime na may agam-agam, may duda, may issue na umiikot sa SSS, baka hindi timely yung pag-increase diyan.” Bukod dito ay iimbestigahan din ng Kamara de Representantes ang umano’y mga butas sa polisiya ng SSS gaya ng mga nakagagamit ng impormasyon ng ibang empleyado para makapag-loan.

