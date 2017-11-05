Bar exams nagsimula na; 7,227 kumuha ng pagsusulit INQUIRER.net

NAGSIMULA na ang apat-na-linggong 2017 Bar Examinations kung saan umabot sa 7,227 ang mga nagnanais maging abogado, pinakamataas simula 2014. Para sa 2017, umabot sa 7,270 ang nagsumite ng aplikasyon para makakakuha ng bar exams, bagamat 13 ang hindi naaprubahan. Samantala, umurong naman ang 30 aplikante, dahilan para umabot sa 7,227 ang kabuuang bilang ng kukuha ng bar, mas mataas sa 6,831 noong isang taon. Tatagal ang bar exams hanggang Nobyembre 26, 2017.

