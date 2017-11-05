Ruta ng mga jeepney ipinapaayos By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Bago ipatupad ang jeepney modernization program, nais ng mga miyembro ng House committee on transportation na unahin ang rationalization ng mga ruta upang malaman kung saang lugar kulang ng masasakyan at mabawasan ang sobra-sobra.

Ayon sa chairman ng komite na si Catanduanes Rep. Cesar Sarmiento baka masayang lamang ang pera ng mga operator at driver na mangungutang para makabili ng bagong sasakyan kung aalisin din sila.

“Masasayang po ang perang uutangin kung hindi natin alam ano talagang klase at ilan ba talagang unit ng PUV ang kailangan ng isang ruta. Route rationalization therefore precedes any PUV modernization program,” ani Sarmiento.

Sinabi ni Sarmiento na dapat munang malaman kung ano ang mga problema batay sa pag-aaral para makagawa ng tamang polisiya.

“Hindi haka-haka kundi pinag-aralan ang bawat hakbang na kanilan gagawin,” dagdag pa ng solon.

Ayon kay Ako Bicol Rep. Rodel Batocabe hindi sila tutol sa modernisasyon pero dapat ay sa tamang proseso.

“We all agreed that route rationalization is a condition precedent before we start this modernization program,” ani Batocabe. “We really support modernization, but we need a timeline so that all the stakeholders will know when to prepare.”

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.