Roque kay blogger RJ Nieto: Tigilan na pambu-bully sa media Bella Cariaso

NANAWAGAN kahapon si Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque sa pro-administration blogger na si RJ Nieto na tigilan na ang pangha-harass sa media. Sa isang panayam, partikular na sinabihan ni Roque Nieto na kilala bilang Thinking Pinoy na tigilan ang pambu-bully sa media partikular na sa reporter ng Rappler na si Pia Ranada. “Well nanawagan na po ako, nanawagan na po ako sa DDS na talagang respetuhin ang mga lehitimong mga mamamahayag natin at kasama po sa aking katungkulan bilang tagapagsalita iyong interesting ang mensahe, kung gaano ka-importante ang malayang pamamahayag sa isang demokrasya,” sabi ni Roque. Binanatan ni Nieto si Ranada sa kanyang programa sa DWIZ at nanawagan na batuhin ito ng hollow blocks. “So asahan ninyo po na sa mga dadating pang araw na ako ang Spokesperson eh patuloy din naman po—tuloy-tuloy iyong ating proseso ng pagdi-disseminate ng importansiya ng isang malayang pamamahayag,” ayon pa kay Roque. Sa hiwalay na tweet, sinagot ni Roque ang mga netizen na tigilan ang pambu-bully sa media. “To my DDS friends, let us not throw anything to out legit journos,” bahagi ng Tweet ni Roque.

