Tren ng MRT umusok, mga pasahero pinaglakad sa riles By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Pinababa ang mga pasahero ng tren ng Metro Rail Transit-3 kaninang umaga matapos itong umusok. Pinababa ang mga pasahero ng tren ng Metro Rail Transit-3 kaninang umaga matapos itong umusok. Naglakad ang mga pasahero sa riles papunta sa Kamuning station mula sa riles sa pagitan ng Araneta-Cubao station at Kamuning station. Ang kanilang tren ay pa-north bound. Alas-10 ng umaga ng maganap ang insidente kaya nagpatupad ng provisional operation sa sistema at ang nagpatuloy lamang ng biyahe ay mula Taft Avenue station hanggang Shaw Boulevard station. Mula Nobyembre 1 hanggang 4 ay 14 na beses ng nasisira ang mga tren ng MRT. Kinondena ni Anakpawis Rep. Ariel Casilao ang mga insidenteng ito at nanawagan ng agarang solusyon mula sa gobyerno. Sinabi ni Casilao na bagamat nakapaghain na ng kaso sa Office of the Ombudsman laban sa mga dating opisyal ng Department of Transportation kaugnay ng mga palpak na kontratang pinasok nito na nagpalala sa problema ng MRT, hindi pa rin umano kinakansela ang maintenance contract ng Busan Universal Railway Inc. Kung hindi umano nagagawa ng BURI ang trabaho nito na tiyakin na maayos ang mga tren ay dapat alisin na ito ng DoTr. “The DoTR had already issued a notice of termination to BURI but how come it still handling the maintenance of MRT3?. Mukhang ang kaya lang ni Sec. Tugade at ng gobyernong Duterte ay mga maliliit na jeepney drivers at operators, nagkukumahog mag-modernized ng jeepney pero itong sa kaso ng BURI, na madami ng sablay at malinaw na may kakulangan sa karanasan sa pangangalaga ng mga tren ay hindi nito kayang kanselahin ang kontrata. Ang lakas ng loob na magtulak ng modernisasyon sa jeepney pero hindi maayos-ayos ang bulok na serbisyo ng MRT”, dagdag pa ni Casilao.

