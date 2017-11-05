Winwyn Marquez waging Reina Hispanoamericana; 26 kandidata tinalbugan INQUIRER.net

MAY bagong beauty queen na naman ang Pilipinas, at ito ay dahil kay Teresita Ssen “Winwyn” Marquez. Tinanghal si Winsyn bilang bagong Reina Hispanoamericana, ang kauna-unahang titulo ng pageant para sa Pilipinas. Ang 25-year-old beauty rin ang kauna-unahang Asian na nagwagi ng award at tumalo sa 26 iba pang kandidato sa ginawang patimpalak sa Bolivia nitong Nov. 4 (Nov. 5 sa Pilipinas). Sa tulong ng interpreter, sinagot ni Winwyn ang interview na “kindness is a universal language”. Naging representative si Winwyn sa patimpalak matapos siyang koronahan bilang Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas sa Miss World Philippines pageant noong September. Tinalo niya si Miss Curacao para sa titulo.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.