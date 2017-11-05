Isabel Granada pumanaw na sa edad na 41
11:23 am | Sunday, November 5th, 2017
TULUYAN nang namaalam ang singer-actress na si Isabel Granada matapos ang halos dalawang linggong pagka-comatose dahil sa aneurysm. Siya ay 41 years old.
Pumanaw ang aktres habang naka-confine sa isang ospital sa Doha, Qatar. Kinumpirma ng kanyang ex-husband na si Jericho Genasky Aguas at ng kanyang bagong partner na si Arnel Cowley ang malungkot na balita sa kani-kanilang social media accounts.
Sa Facebook, nag-post si Jericho ng mga photo nila ni Isabel na may mahabang mensahe.
Aniya, “Malaki ang naging parte mo sa aking buhay.. Binigyan mo ako ng isang gwapot matalinong anak (Hubert), makulay ang 14 yrs nating pagsasama…Sa lahat. Mula sa aking pusot kaluluwa. Maraming maraming salamat. Pahinga ka na…paalam Isa.”
Narito naman ang official statement ni Arnel Cowley: “It is with great sadness that my wife Isabel Granada has peacefully passed here in Doha Qatar. She has been a fantastic wife, mother and daughter.
“She always did her best in everything she did, whether it be in front of a camera or sports. I would also like to take this time to thank the Filipino community in Doha for giving their full support throughout this difficult time for myself and the family.
“Baby..wherever you might be..just always remember that I LOVE YOU. and I miss you very much.”
