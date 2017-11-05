Isabel Granada pumanaw na sa edad na 41

Narito naman ang official statement ni Arnel Cowley: “It is with great sadness that my wife Isabel Granada has peacefully passed here in Doha Qatar. She has been a fantastic wife, mother and daughter.

“She always did her best in everything she did, whether it be in front of a camera or sports. I would also like to take this time to thank the Filipino community in Doha for giving their full support throughout this difficult time for myself and the family.

“Baby..wherever you might be..just always remember that I LOVE YOU. and I miss you very much.”