Promise ni Kisses sa magulang: Hinding-hindi ko kayo ipagpapalit kahit sa kasikatan!

Pinuri ng mga netizens ang dating PBB Lucky Season 7 housemate na si Kisses Delavin dahil sa ipinost nitong mensahe para sa kanyang mga magulang. Idinaan niya ito sa kanyang Instagram account na ikinatuwa naman ng kanyang followers.
“The true measure of success for me is seeing you proud of me. Di ko kayo ipagpapalit sa kahit na anong kasikatan o success sa buhay ko. Wala kayong kapalit, nag-iisa lang kayong magulang ko sa buong mundo.
“Mahal ko ang lahat ng taong mahal at nirerespeto kayo. At hindi ako magsisisi sa lahat ng desisyon kong makakabuti para sa inyo. Dahil darating ang araw lilipas din ang lahat ng ito. Ang mundo ay panandalian lamang.
“Sa dulo ang matitira na lang ay ang mga naging desisyon ng isang tao sa buhay niya. At hinding hindi akong magsisisi na piliin kayo. You are my strength. I love you Mommy & Daddy,” ani Kisses.
Ayon sa mga tagasuporta ni Kisses, talagang magandang ehemplo ang dalaga sa mga kabataan ngayon na karamihan nga ay hindi na marunong magpahalaga sa mga ginagawang sakripisyo ng kanilang mga magulang. Pinatunayan lang daw ng baguhang Kapamilya singer-actress na karapat-dapat siyang tawaging role model ng mga millennials.
Samantala, naniniwala naman ang ilang fans ni Kisses na magkakabati rin sila ng kanyang ka-loveteam na si Marco Gallo. Tampuhan lang naman daw ang nangyari sa dalawa at sana’y muli silang gumawa ng proyekto together para sa napakaraming KissMarc supporters.
