Christian Bautista ginulat ang madlang pipol, biglang nag-propose sa non-showbiz Gf By Ervin Santiago Bandera

GINULAT ni Christian Bautista ang kanyang mga fans at mga kaibigan nang i-announce nito ang engagement nila ng kanyang non-showbiz girlfriend na si Kat Ramnani. Sa Instagram post ni Christian, nabatid ng kanyang followers na nag-propose ang singer sa Venice, Italy noong Oct. 30. Sa isang IG photo nila ni Kat, isinulat ni Christian ang caption na: “She said yes!” Sa huling panayam namin kay Christian, sinabi nitong may plano na talaga siyang lumagay sa tahimik pero aniya, may perfect timing daw ang lahat ng bagay. Sinabi rin ng Kapuso singer-actor na ipinagdarasal niya na sana’y si Kat na nga ang kanyang “forever”. Si Kat ay nagtatrabaho sa isang telecommunications company na may Bachelor’s degree in marketing and communications. Ayon kay Christian, nagkakilala sila ni Kat noong 2015 at naging magkarelasyon noong 2016. Kung matatandaan, nagkomento rin si Christian nang ihayag naman ng kanyang dating girlfriend na si Rachelle Ann Go ang kanyang engagement sa New York-based businessman na si Martin Spies. Nang tanungin kung ano ang reaksyon niya rito, ani Christian, “Happy for her. It’s been a while so it’s about time also. Kami lahat. Sina Erik (Santos), Mark (Bautista), we all texted her and messaged her. It’s about time.”

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.