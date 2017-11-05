Maine may malalim na hugot sa Hashtag ‘Senti-Sabado’ By Jun Nardo Bandera

SUMISENTI si Maine Mendoza base sa kanyang tweet kahapon. Walang detalye sa mensahe niya pero may kinalaman ‘yon sa isang major decision sa buhay niya. “Looking back now, I realize it was one of the best decisions I have ever made. #SentiSabado,” tweet ni Meng. Anuman ang desisyon na ‘yon ni Maine, todo suporta pa rin sa kanya ang fans niya mula noon hanggang ngayon. Nag-promise ang loyal fans ng Dubsmash Queen na hinding-hindi nila iiwan ang kanilang petmalu lodi. Sa totoo lang, ibibigay raw nila ang pinakamalakas na sigaw at palakpak sa pagrampa ng Phenomenal Star sa fashion show na isang clothing brand sa Nov. 18, huh!

