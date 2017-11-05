Fans ni Maine nagmakaawa sa GMA: Bigyan n’yo na siya ng project! By Alex Brosas Bandera

Galit na galit ang fans ni Maine Mendoza sa GMA 7. Wala kasing ibang show ang idol nila kaya naman halos magmakaawa o mamalimos sila ng project para sa aktres. “Please sana mag guest na si Maine sa show ng GMA. Kasali ba si Maine sa Christmas Special ID ng GMA?” tanong ng isang fan. “Kung wala na sabihan na agad ng di na umasa mga fans,” said another fan. “Hindi maganda mag alaga ang GMA ng loveteam. Tingnan naman nila sana ang AlDub,” observed one fan of Alden Richards and Maine. “Bakit porket sumikat si Alden ngayon lang ipopromote yung One True Love series nila Louise delos Reyes eh matagal na yon. Ang GMA kinalimutan na nila may AlDub. Bakit parang wla sila respeto sa love team ng AlDub. Nakaka sad, nakakadismaya. Sa Linggo na raw alis ni Alden, 5-8 araw para ipromote yung One sa Thailand,” say naman ng isang dismayadong fan. Any comment, GMA 7?

