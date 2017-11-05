Bimby sobrang nasaktan sa mga sinabi ni James; Kris ayaw nang humirit ng sustento

“LAUS ka na mare eh.”
That was basher @dyosangkaysee’s message on Kris Aquino.
Instantly, sinupalpal ni Kris ang basher by saying, “Please wait for my ITR filing April 15, 2018 – the commas are still in all the right places.”
Panalo ang retort ni Kris as it was praised by many of her fans sa isang popular website.
“Hahahahaha! Panalo na naman si Mareng Kris against sa istupidang basher!”
“Yan ang kabog di mo na masyado makita sa TV pero kumikita pa rin… how to be you po Krizzy? LOL.”
“Mga basher dito laos na ba si kris bakit may mga endorsements pa? Wala lang tv shows laos na? Pano kaya yung mga may show na artista pero walang mga endorsement or may endorsement pero putcho putcho lang!”
“WELL she’s already an ICON. I dont think the LAOS term is for her. 20 years from now yung mga SIKAT ngayon ni baka di tatatak sa utak natin and still we will probably see gays and comedienne impersonating KRIS AQUINO.”
Still on Kris, the Queen of Talk revealed na naka-home school study ang anak niyang si Bimby.
When one fan said na “baka iyon ang akala ni James Yap na sinadya mo na e home based ang schooling ni Bimb para hindi xa mabisita sa school,” Kris’ answer was quite a relevlation.
“Honestly at this point CARE BEARS…it hurt Bimby deeply when his dad said na nakakawalang ganang magpaka ama sa kanya.
“So anyway Custody was granted to me & I waved child support regardless of compromise agreement from our very fair family court judge, Judge Cris Sulit…so we’ll live our lives peacefully – mantra ko yun – I cannot control how others will behave or react but I can control myself & be the best mom possible.”
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94