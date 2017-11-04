Fajardo nanguna sa Gilas Pilipinas 23-man pool

PANGUNGUNAHAN nina four-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo, Jayson Castro at naturalized Filipino Andray Blatche ang 23-man pool ng Gilas Pilipinas na isasabak sa 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers. Binigay ni National team coach Chot Reyes ang listahan ng mga pangalan na kabilang sa nasabing pool nitong Biyernes. Sinimulan na rin ni Reyes noong Biyernes ang paghahanda ng Philippine men’s basketball team para sa unang leg ng Asian qualifiers na nakatakdang magsimula ngayong buwan. Huli namang nakapaglaro si Blatche para sa Gilas nitong 2017 SEABA Championship noong Mayo.

Pinauwi naman ang Xinjiang Flying Tigers center sa Estados Unidos ng kanyang mother ballclub matapos magtamo ng injury. Sinabi naman ni Reyes na ang tubong-Syracuse ay inaasahang darating sa Maynila ngayong Nobyembre 12 para lumahok sa mga ensayo ng koponan. Maliban kina Fajardo, Castro at Blatche kasama rin sa pool sina Calvin Abueva, Terrence Romeo, Japeth Aguilar, Gabe Norwood, Raymond Almazan, Allein Maliksi, Troy Rosario, Kevin Alas, Baser Amer, LA Revilla, Roger Pogoy, Matthew Wright, Jio Jalalon, Mac Belo, Carl Bryan Cruz, Kevin Ferrer, Mike Tolomia, Von Pessumal, Russel Escoto at Kiefer Ravena. Dumalo ang 13 sa 23 manlalaro na napabilang sa pool sa Gilas evening session na ginanap noong Biyernes sa Meralco Gym. Sumaglit si Jalalon, na may iniindang lateral colateral ligament sprain, habang sina Romeo at Ravena ay may out-of-town trip subalit inaasahang sasama agad sa mga ensayo ng Gilas. Kasama ng Pilipinas sa Group B ng Asian qualifiers ang reigning 2017 FIBA Asia champion Australia, Japan at Chinese Taipei. Sisimulan ng Gilas ang kampanya para makapasok sa 2019 FIBA World Cup sa China sa Nobyembre 24 kontra Japan.

