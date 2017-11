Tumbok Karera Tips, November 4, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (8) Directorshunterkee; TUMBOK – (2) Sweet Julianne; LONGSHOT – (5) Wow Pogi

Race 2 : PATOK – (4) Morning Breeze; TUMBOK -(2) Diva’s Champion; LONGSHOT – (6) Sky Hook

Race 3 : PATOK – (6) Alki; TUMBOK – (10) Iansibetiks/Bungangera; LONGSHOT – (11) Double Strike

Race 4 : PATOK – (5) Sweet Felicia; TUMBOK -(4) Carolina Blue; LONGSHOT – (3) Aventador

Race 5 : PATOK – (8) Senor Patrick; TUMBOK – (3) Purple Ribbon; LONGSHOT – (4) Gold Fisher

Race 6 : PATOK – (3) Derham Park; TUMBOK – (4) Cassie Dear; LONGSHOT – (1) Lucky Julliane

Race 7 : PATOK – (1) Diamond Away; TUMBOK – (2) Manila Boy; LONGSHOT – (4) Mandolin/Warlock

Race 8 : PATOK – (1) Wild Wild West; TUMBOK – (4) Love Hate; LONGSHOT – (5) The Lady Wins

Race 9 : PATOK – (8) Wings In My Feet; TUMBOK – (4) Princess Glory; LONGSHOT – (9) Dixie Storm

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.