Miguel Tanfelix nanalo ng SUV sa All-Star Videoke

Hindi porket isa kang mahusay na mang-aawit ay tiyak na may kalalagyan ka if you compete in GMA’s All-Star Videoke.

In a past episode, kinabog ni Boobay si Gladys Guevarra who, as we all know, ay magaling na singer.

The same goes for Miguel Tanfelix na hindi rin naman nalilinya sa pag-awit yet siya ang tinanghal na kauna-unahang ASV champion.

For four consecutive weeks, Miguel clinched the grand prize. With his unflawed rendition of “Price Tag”, napanalunan niya ang brand new SUV. Unable to contain his joy, sumagi sa isip ni Miguel ang kanyang mga pinagdaanan para makamit ang premyo.

“Hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala that by singing, meron na akong sasakyan kaya thank you. All-Star Videoke. Thank you, Lord,” in disbelief na sabi ng Kapuso heartthrob.