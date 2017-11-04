Miguel Tanfelix nanalo ng SUV sa All-Star Videoke

Hindi porket isa kang mahusay na mang-aawit ay tiyak na may kalalagyan ka if you compete in GMA’s All-Star Videoke.
In a past episode, kinabog ni Boobay si Gladys Guevarra who, as we all know, ay magaling na singer.
The same goes for Miguel Tanfelix na hindi rin naman nalilinya sa pag-awit yet siya ang tinanghal na kauna-unahang ASV champion.
For four consecutive weeks, Miguel clinched the grand prize. With his unflawed rendition of “Price Tag”, napanalunan niya ang brand new SUV. Unable to contain his joy, sumagi sa isip ni Miguel ang kanyang mga pinagdaanan para makamit ang premyo.
“Hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala that by singing, meron na akong sasakyan kaya thank you. All-Star Videoke. Thank you, Lord,” in disbelief na sabi ng Kapuso heartthrob.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94