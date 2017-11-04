‘Si Mocha Uson at ang retokadong pagmumukha ni Xander Ford, bow!’

WHENCE before all that “Xander Fraud” needed so badly ay isang mahusay na cosmetic surgeon, mukhang ngayon ay higit niyang kailangan ang tulong ng isang psychiatrist.

Nilulukuban na kasi ng delusions ang trying hard, desperate newbie na naniniwalang siya ang kasagutan para pag-usapan si Kris Aquino.

Although hindi kami naniniwalang hindi kilala ni Kris si Xander, who does (Hudas?) Xander think he is para sabihing ginagamit siya ng TV host? Ano’ng gagamitin sa kanya?

At kung may gamitan man mangyayari, Xander would be the last person Kris would think of using to generate publicity, sino naman si Xander? Kagamit-gamit ba siya?

Matindi na talaga ang tililing ng retokadong baguhang ito, may nagalaw kayang nerves sa utak nito while undergoing surgery?

Porke’t “da who?” ang turing sa kanya ni Kris, ginagamit na siya agad? Hindi kaya it’s the other way around, dahil kahit sabihin pa nating career-less si Kris (sa ngayon), she’s still Kris Aquino na kagamit-gamit.

Pero kung may isang tao who will contest na ginagamit niya si Kris, this time as her ass-licking ploy, ‘yun ay walang iba kundi si USec. Mocha Uson via her social media appeal na nais harangin ang political ambition nito.

Parang wala naman kasi kaming naulinigan—kahit in passing—that Kris would join the political fray. At kung tatakbo man siya sa anumang elective post, ano naman ang masama? Eh, ‘di huwag mo siyang iboto, problema ba ‘yon?

But for Mocha to lead an early lobbying para huwag tumakbo si Kris sa pulitika, wait a second, does Mocha represent the electorate? Siya ba ang boses ng mga botante?

Magpakatotoo lang tayo, between Kris Aquino whose family ay nalinya at naglingkod sa pulitika and Mocha Uson na nakapuwesto lang by accident ay du’n na sa una namin ipapakipagsapalaran ang direksiyon ng bayang ito!

Si Mocha at ang mukha ni Xander, bow!