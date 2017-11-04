Liza, Enrique matagal nang magdyowa, patunay ang date sa Tagaytay

MAGDYOWA na sina Enrique Gil at Liza Soberano.
‘Yan ang nakarating sa aming chika. Although the two have not made their relationship formal, kitang-kita naman sa mga body language nila na sila na nga.
The recent dinner date sa Tagaytay ay isang patunay na magdyowa na nga ang dalawa. Sila lang yatang dalawa ang nag-dinner.
Mukhang wala namang tutol sa both side. As it is, tanggap naman yata ng family ni Liza si Enrique at gayundin naman ang pamilya ni Enrique.
Kaya nga hindi na nagulat ang friend namin when in one interview ay sinabi ni Enrique na para na silang mag-asawa ni Liza.
Anyway, nakita namin sa Trending News Portal ang isang half-Korean, half-American K-Pop star na si Nancy Jewel McDonie.
Si Nancy ang sinasabing kahawig ni Liza. We saw a few photos of Nancy at may pagkakahawig nga sila ng Kapamilya star. Ang kaibahan lang, napakaputi ni Nancy at Korean na Korean ang kanyang features.
