Mocha sinupalpal ng estudyante, tinawag na palpak at boba

MAY sumagot sa post ni Mocha Uson about Kris Aquino in which she said na ibang usapan na kapag pumasok si Kris sa gobyerno. A brave guy named Paulo Peña Pa-nergayo made sopla Mocha’s rant against Kris.

“MY OPINION ABOUT MOCHA USON.

“I have nothing against Mocha Uson as long as she is not in the public office. Tama na ang mga palpak na nasa Kongreso at Senado. Kaya as long as Mocha is a private person and not in the government I think hindi dapat siya i-bash. Hindi niya kasalanan na pinanganak siyang BOBO. Wag na lang talaga siya pumasok sa gobyerno ibang usapan na yun.

“My concern is ang gobyerno sana hindi na gumastos ng gumastos sa kanya. Dapat ayusin nalang nila service nila. Palpak na nga dati ang gobyerno, mas naging palpak pa nang naging parte siya. Kesa sa gumastos pa sila kay MOCHA they should focus on serving their CUSTOMERS (people) well. Yun lang po salamat.”

Ang daming naaliw sa bonggang-bonggang rebuttal ni Paulo na isang Political Science graduate pala ayon na rin sa kanyang Facebook account.