Arnell Ignacio binatikos sina Trillanes, VP Leni at Hontiveros; pati simbahan dinamay

ARNELL Ignacio’s suggestion to President Rodrigo Duterte leaves a bad taste in the mouth.

Why? It’s because pati nananahimik na personality ay kanya pang isinama. Imagine, pati si former President Cory Aquino na matagal nang patay ay kanya pang idinamay sa kanyang aria sa isang video.

The laos na comedian took a jab at dilawan, the term for personalities who are ranting against the present government.

“Doon nalang sila sa isang island nila. Tayo sila ng sarili nilang simbahan doon, si Soc Villegas magmisa siya don every minute o every 30 minutes hanggang sa sumabog ‘yung ngala-ngala niya, doon niya ibuhos lahat ng poot niya sa inyo, poot sa amin,” Ignacio said.

“Tapos gawin nilang santo si Cory (Aquino) doon, imbes na krus, si Cory ilagay nila doon,” he added.

“Pagkatapos sa senado puro kama, lagyan n’yo rin ng lugar para doon sa mga batang kahit na criminal ay hindi puwedeng ikulong. Lagyan n’yo rin ng pang-pole dancing. Lagyan n’yo rin ng spa para doon sa mga ano, sa mga kalmadong-kalmado magsalita. Si senator Risa (Hontiveros), ‘di ba laging kalmado ‘yan kaya dapat du’n spa.

“Si Sen .Trillanes lagyan n’yo siya ng sarili niyang army don, lahat sila nakadilaw. Tapos si Leni (Robredo) gawan natin ng replica ng Marawi don dahil ang gusto naman niya talaga wag i-repair ang

Marawi diba, ang gusto niya yung warak-warak! Eh di don gawa tayo ng replica, titigan niya buong maghapon hanggang sa lumuwa ang mata niya.”

That was Arnell’s long aria which we don’t find amusing at all. Not surprisingly, in one Facebook page, he was dissed.

“Sinapian c arnel wala kang galang sa kaparian tao lng din yan dapat syo ilagay sa isang isla dun ka magladlad para dka makahawa.”

“Ayus din tong c Arnell ehh, parang walang ginawang kaimoralan.”

“Dapat hindi mo na idinadawit ang patay.”

“Nakakaawa sya parang bumigay na ang katinuan.”