Robin dinalaw si Isabel sa Doha, Qatar; pamilya balak humingi ng 2nd opinion sa ibang doktor

HINDI pinalagpas ni Robin Padilla ang pagkakataon na madalaw si Isabel Granada sa isang ospital sa Doha, Qatar na comatose pa rin daw hanggang ngayon. Nasa Doha ang action star para sa isang nata-nguang commitment.

Sa Facebook account ni Joseph Rivera, pinsan ni Isabel, nagpasalamat ang kanyang pamilya sa concern ni Binoe sa aktres, “Thank you Mr. Robin Padilla for visiting Isabel Granada last night despite your busy schedule. We are great full for your visit.”

Samantala, magkasama ngayong nagbabantay at nagdarasal ang dating asawa ni Isabel na si Jericho Aguas at ang bagong partner ng aktres na si Arnel Cowley. Ayon sa ulat, wala pa ring malay ngayon si Isabel kaya ikino-consider ng kanyang pamilya na humingi ng second opinion sa ibang doktor.