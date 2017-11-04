Robin dinalaw si Isabel sa Doha, Qatar; pamilya balak humingi ng 2nd opinion sa ibang doktor

HINDI pinalagpas ni Robin Padilla ang pagkakataon na madalaw si Isabel Granada sa isang ospital sa Doha, Qatar na comatose pa rin daw hanggang ngayon. Nasa Doha ang action star para sa isang nata-nguang commitment.
Sa Facebook account ni Joseph Rivera, pinsan ni Isabel, nagpasalamat ang kanyang pamilya sa concern ni Binoe sa aktres, “Thank you Mr. Robin Padilla for visiting Isabel Granada last night despite your busy schedule. We are great full for your visit.”
Samantala, magkasama ngayong nagbabantay at nagdarasal ang dating asawa ni Isabel na si Jericho Aguas at ang bagong partner ng aktres na si Arnel Cowley. Ayon sa ulat, wala pa ring malay ngayon si Isabel kaya ikino-consider ng kanyang pamilya na humingi ng second opinion sa ibang doktor.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94