Kisses: Naaawa lang po ako sa mga fans namin ni Marco!

NAAAWA ang dating PBB Lucky Season 7 housemate na si Kisses Delavin sa mga fans nila ni Marco Gallo. Bigla kasing binuwag ang kanilang tambalan kaya na-shock at nalungkot ang mga KissMarc supporters.
“I’m no longer in a pair pero I feel happy, I have peace of mind and I feel safe,” pahayag ni Kisses sa isang TV interview. Aniya, isa talaga sa mga dahilan ng hindi nila pagkakaintindihan ay ang kontrobersiyal na sagutan nila ni Marco sa “Kapamilya Chat” kung saan nag-walk out ang huli.
Dagdag ni Kisses, “I just feel sad for the fans. Naaawa ako sa kanila kasi alam ko ‘yong feeling na na-disappoint sa gano’n. Pero I wish and I know na someday, they will understand.”
Umaasa naman si Marco na darating ang panahon na magiging magkaibigan uli sila ni Kisses.
Samantala, malapit na ang formal launch ng first album ng dalaga under Star Music. Umabot na rin sa 1 million views sa YouTube ang kanta carrier single na “‘Di Ko Lang Masabi.”
