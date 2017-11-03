Kris bagong reyna ng fastfood, milyones ang investment

PATULOY ang pagsuporta ni Kris Aquino sa mga proyektong may kinalaman sa women empowerment.

Kitang-kita at feel na feel pa rin ng kanyang mga loyal supporter ang pagmamahal ng Queen of All Media sa mga kababaihan sa kanyang internet/web show na “Heart To Heart With Kris.”

In fairness, patok na patok ngayon sa mga netizens, lalo na sa mga mommy at single ladies ang “Heart To Heart With Kris” kaya naman todo ang pasasalamat ni Kris sa mga sumusubaybay dito at sa mga nagbibigay ng positive comments.

Kamakailan, pinusuan din ng mga netizens ang entry #28 sa nasabing internet show kung saan dumalaw ang TV host-actress sa quality control ng isa niyang endorsement, ang Uni-Pak.

Aniya sa kanyang social media post, “My Mom raised me with a very strong work ethic. It was wonderful to get to know that Uni-Pak truly empowers women because their work force is 80% women. Bravo to Mardy & Michelle – they are both inspiring!

“Why? Because they reminded me that in order to be excellent at your job – you must remain PASSIONATE about your everyday tasks. Happy viewing and here’s to even more women achieving their goals and encouraging other women to reach higher heights! #Heart To Heart With Kris.”

Hindi totoong maraming endorsements si Kris na umatras na dahil wala na siyang TV show, sa katunayan, mas dumami pa nga ito ngayon. Bukod diyan, parami na rin nang parami ang bilang ng kanyang mga negosyo, kabilang na ang kanyang fast food business. Dito niya in-invest ang kanyang milyones.

Kaya kahit wala pa siyang career sa TV, tuluy-tuloy lang ang kanyang pagtatrabaho. Imagine, magiging tatlo na ang pag-aari niyang branch ng Chowking, at bubuksan na rin ang una niyang Jollibee store sa Tarlac. Bukod pa ‘yan sa nabili niyang Mang Inasal outlet at 10 Potato Corner.

Sa pagkakaalam namin, umaabot sa P15 million hanggang P35 million ang halaga ng isang fast food outlet. Kaloka, di ba? At kainggit!

q