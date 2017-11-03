‘May reporter na galit sa amin at nagsumbong sa fans ni Marian!’



SOME fans of Marian Something are evils.

We’re saying this because of our near-fire encounter recently. Muntik na kaming masunugan, gahibla na lang ay room na namin ang susunod na masusunog.

Apparently, may nakapagsabi sa ilang fans ni Marianita about our experience. We felt na merong reporter na galit sa amin ang nag-feed sa kanila.

And what do you know? The next thing they did is, for us, imaginable. Wrought by hatred against us, they bashed us on Twitter.

Eto resibo: “Digital talaga ang karma Alex Brosas at ayan nasunugan ka tuloy. #SuperMaamLevelUp,” said @haciendady.

“Kaaarma. BAD KARMA ALEX BROSAS. Napakasama mo kasing nilalang pangit na nga mukha pati ugali. #SuperMaamBaraka,” one @Vluz12 wailed.

“Di daw umabot yong sunog sa inuupahan niya pero nadamaged din mga gamit niya nabasa lahat. So wake up call na sa kanya need na niya magpakatino,” say ng isa pa.

So, kapag nasunugan pala karma na? Ganoon ba ‘yon? How idiotic can you get?

Masama raw ako. Bakit, may ikinulong ba ako sa CR at pinagtatarayan? Did I confront someone and told her na ipatatanggal ko siya?

Nakakatawa ang bashers ko. Updated sila sa nangyayari sa buhay ko. These fans of Marians are idiots!

Why? They hate me yet they read me. Isn’t that an idiotic condition they were severely suffering from for years now?

“Grabe, with bashers like them, who needs enemies? Hindi dina-down ang mga taong kadadaan lang sa hirap,” said our actress-friend Mia Gutierrez.

“Let’s mix millennial lingo with showbiz: tell me who your LODI is and i’ll tell you DA WHO ka!” said another friend, Ronnie Carrasco.