‘Hugot’ nina Miko & Gab hataw sa MOR Pinoy Biga10

KITA sa mga mata ng bagong singing duo na sina Miko (Juarez) and Gab (Umali) ang happiness nu’ng makausap namin kamakailan. Their debut single “Hugot,” released by Star Music, is enjoying constant airplays at MOR 101.9. Since its debut at number 10 last Oct. 12, it’s been steadily climbing the charts of MOR Pinoy Biga10 (Top 10 OPM Hits of the Day).

Bukod sa official music video ng “Hugot” which gained a number of views, shares, and likes, everyone can also listen and download Hugot at Spotify and iTunes.

Marami ang nagkagusto sa “Hugot” dahil makaka-relate ka sa lyrics ng kanta that talks about unrequited love gaya ng linyang, “Mabuti pa ‘yung pera nasusuklian pero ‘yung pagmamahal ko hindi,” at marami pa. Ang “Hugot” ay isinulat ni Anton Juarez, Miko’s brother.

“Hugot is about anything that can make you smile. Ito yung mga hugot lines na dinaan sa kanta,” sabi ni Miko.

Kasama rin sana tonight sina Miko and Gab sa “Rise 2 Shine: Benefit Concert” sa Araneta Coliseum pero bigla nga itong na-cancel. Supposedly, this concert will mark the return of Rain, Korea’s King of Pop, to the Philippines and for the benefit of Bangon Marawi, MYNP Foundation and Ko-Ph world Foundation. Matutuloy pa rin daw ito pero sa ibang date na.

mikoUnang napanood sina Miko and Gab sa Pinoy Boyband Superstar sa ABS-CBN. Gab reached the Top 20 spot while Miko lasted until 12 aspirants remained. Pasok na rin sila sa mga bagong talents of Asian Artists Agency ng King Of Talk na si Boy Abunda. For inquiries, call 855-4765.