Jake Zyrus sa bashers: I apologize, but I love my ugly face and body!

UMANI ng iba’t ibang reaksyon mula sa mga netizen ang “hugot” ng transman na si Jake Zyrus tungkol sa kanyang itsura at katawan.

Nag-post kasi ng mensahe si Jake sa kanyang Twitter account para sa mga basher at hater niya na nabubwisit at naiinis daw sa kanyang pagmumukha. Pero sa halip nga na patulan at awayin ang mga ito, isang positibong komento ang kanyang naging sagot.

Aniya sa kanyang tweet, “I apologise for those who feel annoyed because of my ugly face. But I love my ugly face and my ugly body. I don’t mean to ruin your mood.”

Hirit pa ng international singer, “Love each other. And I am happy. Are you happy? If you aren’t, please love your life and LIVE IT. LIIIIVVVEEEE yas. K good night.”

Ilang netizens ang pumuri kay Jake at nagsabing nakaka-good vibes lang ang paraan ng pagsagot nito sa kanyang bashers. Sana raw lahat ng celebrities ay katulad niya na sa halip awayin at murahin ang haters ay magpalaganap na lang ng good vibes sa social media.

Sey pa nga ng isang fan ni Jake, “Petmalu lodi! O, ano! Palpal kayo no! Kala nyo siguro papatulan kayo ni JAKE sa mga walang kuwentang koment n’yo! Gaganda nyo kasi no! Perpek kayo e no! Sino bang lumikha sa inyo at feeling Dyos kayo! Gogogo Jake!”