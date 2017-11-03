Concert ni Rain sa Pinas nakansela; producer nag-sorry

KAPAG nalaman mong ampon ka lang, ano ang gagawin mo? Isusumpa mo ba ang tunay mong mga m

Nakansela ang concert sa Pilipinas ng Korean King Of Pop na si Rain. Narito ang kabuuan ng official statement mula sa producer ng “Rise 2 Shine” benefit concert na nakatakda sanang maganap ngayong gabi sa Araneta Coliseum.

“The Rise 2 Shine Benefit Concert will be rescheduled to the first quarter of next year. This is due to the fact that I was informed late last night by Mr. Choi Insun, CEO of Ko-Ph World Foundation, one the major Korean presenters that he was not able to settle down the remaining balance of Rain’s payment due to the backing out of his investors and sponsors in Korea.

“For the re-scheduled event please be assured that it will be the SAME LINE UP FROM THE HEADLINER TO THE LOCAL ARTISTS. Our sincerest apologies thank you for your understanding and please wait for our new updates.”

Nauna rito, nag-announce ang kampo ni Rain hinggil sa pagkansela sa concert. Sa official website ni Rain, inihayag ng Korean actor-singer ang kanyang desisyon na huwag munang ituloy ang kanyang show sa bansa.

“As the organizer; KO- Ph. has been dishonest in fulfilling the performance contract, we have come to the decision that it is impossible to go ahead with the performance. Our decision is therefore ‘not to participate in the performance.’

“We hope to have the understanding of our fans, and we will pay more attention and do our best to avoid such happenings in the future.”