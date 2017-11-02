May mamamatay na inosente sa war on drugs-SWS By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Hindi umano maiiwasan na mayroong mga inosente na mamatay sa isinasagawang war on drugs ng gobyerno, ayon sa survey ng Social Weather Stations. Sa pahayag na “Hindi maiiwasan na may mamatay na inosenteng mamamayan upang tuluyang masugpo ang illegal na dirge sa ating bansa,” sinabi ng 45 porsyento na naniniwala sila rito (21 porsyento na lubos na sumasang-ayon at 24 porsyentong medyo sumasang-ayon). Hindi naman pabor sa pahayag na ito ang 35 porsyento (20 porsyento na lubos na hindi sumasang-ayon at 15 porsyentong medyo hindi sumasang-ayon). Ang undecided ay 19 porsyento. Pinakamarami ang naniniwala na may mamamatay na inosente sa National Capital Region ay 54 porsyento (28 porsyento na lubos na sumasang-ayon at 26 porsyentong medyo sumasang-ayon). Mayroong 21 porsyentong lubos na hind sumasang-ayon at 15 porsyento na medyo hindi sumasang-ayon. Sa iba pang bahagi ng Luzon, ang naniniwala na hindi maiiwasan na may mamatay na inosente ay 44 porsyento (20 porsyento na lubos na sumasang-ayon at 24 porsyentong medyo sumasang-ayon). Mayroon itong 20 porsyento na lubos na hindi sumasang-ayon at 16 porsyento na medyo hindi. Sa Visayas ang naniniwala ay 51 porsyento (30 porsyento na lubos na sumasang-ayon at 21 porsyentong medyo sumasang-ayon). Ang hindi naniniwala ay 30 porsyento (18 lubos na hindi at 12 medyo hindi). Sa Mindanao ang naniniwala ay 39 porsyento (12 na lubos at 27 medyo sumasang-ayon). Ang hindi naniniwala ay 23 porsyentong lubos na hindi at 16 medyo hindi. Naniniwala rin ang marami na mayroong asset ang gobyerno na nagmamanman sa iba’t ibang lugar upang matukoy ang mga user at pusher. 45 porsyento ang nagsabi na mayroong asset at 20 porsyento ang naniniwala na wala. Ginawa ang survey mula Setyembre 23-27 at kinuha ang opinyon ng 1,500 respondents. 30

