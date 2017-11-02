Dinukot na konsehal pinalaya ng Abu Sayyaf By John Roson Bandera

Pinawalan ng mga kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf ang isang konsehal ng Jolo, Sulu, Miyerkules ng gabi, matapos ang mahigit isang buwang pagbihag sa opisyal, ayon sa militar. Pinawalan ng mga kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf ang isang konsehal ng Jolo, Sulu, Miyerkules ng gabi, matapos ang mahigit isang buwang pagbihag sa opisyal, ayon sa militar. Pinalaya si Councilor Ezzeden “Zed” Soud Tan pasado alas-9 sa Brgy. Buru, bayan ng Talipao, sabi ni Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander ng Armed Forces Joint Task Force Sulu. “He (Tan) underwent medical examination at Camp Bautista Station Hospital in Busbus, Jolo… [and was] found to be in good physical condition except for some mosquito bites on his arms,” ani Sobejana. Matapos iyo’y sumailalim sa debriefing ang konsehal at pinayagan nang makauwi, anang military official. Nagbibisikleta si Tan kasama ang mga kapwa miyembro ng Tausog Bikers Club sa bayan ng Indanan noong Set. 27, nang dukutin siya ng anim na armadong sakay ng pulang Tamaraw FX, ayon sa mga otoridad.

