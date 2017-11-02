Lifestyle check sa SSS officials

Dapat umanong isailalim sa lifestyle check ang mga opisyal ng Social Security System upang malaman kung nagpayaman ang mga ito sa puwesto. Dapat umanong isailalim sa lifestyle check ang mga opisyal ng Social Security System upang malaman kung nagpayaman ang mga ito sa puwesto.

Kasabay nito sinabi ni Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate na dapat ay magsagawa rin ng assets and investment audit sa SSS upang malaman kung tama ang paggamit ng pondo ng kompanya sa gitna ng napipintong pagtataas sa premium na binabayaran ng mga employer at empleyado.

“This is in line to see if indeed that it is only the 4 SSS executives who are using their positions to enrich themselves,” ani Zarate. “They must remember that they are there to serve the members of the SSS and most of them are political appointees. They are not there to become rich but to share their supposed skills and talents to the people.”

Nauna ng lumabas ang ulat na ginamit umano ng dalawang opisyal ng SSS ang kanilang nalaman mula sa broker ng kompanya upang kumita sa stock market. Dalawang iba pa ang iniimbestigahan dahil sa pagpayag ng mga ito sa ginawa ng dalawa.

“As it is, the salaries and bonuses of SSS officials are already so high compared to other government owned and controlled corporations, so they must do all they can to serve the people honestly,” dagdag pa ng solon.

Naniniwala si Zarate na kung tama ang pinaggagamitan ng pondo ng SSS ay hindi na kailangang magtaas ng kontribusyon.

Sinabi naman ni House Committee on Banks and Financial Intermediaries chairman Ben Evardone na iimbestigahan ng kanyang komite ang insidente.