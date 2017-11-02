Magsasaka patay, 4 pa sugatan sa banggaan ng motorsiklo sa Pangasinan Inquirer

PATAY ang isang magsasaka, samantalang sugatan naman ang kanyang misis at tatlong iba pa matapos mangbanggaan ang dalawang motorsiklo sa bayan ng Urbiztondo, Pangasinan noong Undas, ayon sa pulisya.

Nasawi si Francisco Ramos Jr., 49, habang ginagamot sa isang ospital sa San Carlos City. Sugatan naman ang misis ni Ramos na si Rowena Ramos, 45, na nakaangkas sa kanya.

Sugatan din si Gilbert Custodio, 34, at kanyang mga angkas na sina Samuel Aquino, 31 at Ronald Tubongbanwa, 37. Sinabi ng mga pulis na nasa northbound lane si Ramos at kanyang misis sa Barangay Pasibi East nang bigla sumulpot ang motorsiklo ni Custodio at bumangga sa kanilang motorsiklo ganap na alas-3:20 ng hapon.

Dinala ang mga biktima sa iba’t ibang ospital sa San Carlos City at Dagupan City para magamot.

